Where's NoScript for Firefox 57 "Quantum"? 2017-11-14: We're working hard to make NoScript for Quantum available to you as soon as possible, definitely by the end of this week. Please be patient: if you feel naked while you're waiting for the "brand new" NoScript, you can still use the "regular" NoScript 5.x (and all the other extensions of yours) on Firefox 52 ESR, which will receive security updates until June 2018. See you soon!

Theprovides extra protection for Firefox, Seamonkey and other mozilla-based browsers: this free, open source add-on allowsto be executed only by(e.g. your online bank).

NoScript also provides the most powerful anti-XSS and anti-Clickjacking protection ever available in a browser.

NoScript's unique whitelist based pre-emptive script blocking approach prevents exploitation of security vulnerabilities (known and even not known yet!) with no loss of functionality...

You can enable JavaScript, Java and plugin execution for sites you trust with a simple left-click on the NoScript status bar icon (look at the picture), or using the contextual menu, for easier operation in popup statusbar-less windows.

V. 5.1.7 - Secure all those processes! We've got reports of NoScript's icon disappearing after updating to 5.1.2.

That's an extension manager issue we're currently investigating, but unable to reproduce so far.

Please try the fix provided in this forum and follow-up there, thanks.

Sorry for the inconvenience! If you find any bug or you'd like an enhancement, before reporting here or here, please check if it's fixed in latest development build. Many thanks! Main good news Improved memory management on the child processes (thanks dorando for patch).

Fixed bookmarklets execution on ESR / Tor Browser (thanks Jim Thompson for reporting).

New anti-XSS countermeasures against several vectors exploiting client-side JavaScript templating frameworks found and responsibly disclosed by security researchers Krzysztof Kotowicz and Sebastian Lekies.

Fixed "Allow local links" breaking file:/// URL loading in Gecko 53 and above when e10s was disabled.

Fixed JSON viewer working only on JavaScript-enabled URLs.

Fixed global JavaScript enablement for HTTPS sites breaking the UI (Tor ticket #21923).

Fixed incompatibility with some WebExtensions (thanks Oleksandr Popov for reporting).

Dramatically improved performance on e10s (thanks Rob Wu).

Fixed e10s-related UI synchronization bugs.

Embedded WebExtension to prepare for WebExtensions API migration

Fixed javascript: links broken for HTTPS auto-allowed sites (Tor Browser ticket 20471)

Fixed FRAME blocking regression on non-e10s browsers.

Removed incompatibility with LastPass non-AMO version 4.x.

Fixed ABE sandbox regression (thanks barbaz for report).

Selective blocking for HTML 5 audio and video content dinamically built via Media Source Extensions (MSE).

Holding the left mouse button down on an absolutely positioned page element and hitting the DEL key will remove it if scripts are disabled (useful to forcibly kill in-page popups). This feature can be disabled by setting the noscript.eraseFloatingElements about:config preference to false.

Right-clicking on NoScript menu items copy site domains to the clipboard (useful for reporting and investigating sites, thanks Tom T. for RFE)

"Click to play" protection against WebGL exploitation , now also on whitelisted sites (can be enabled in NoScript Options|Embeddings)

, now also on whitelisted sites (can be enabled in NoScript Options|Embeddings) Security and Privacy Info page is shown whenever you middle-click on sites exposed by NoScript's UI, either in the menus or in the Whitelist options tab.

Middle clicking NoScript's toolbar button temporarily allows all on current page. More in the More in the changelog ...

03/10/2014, Edward Snowden endorses NoScript as a countermeasure against state Surveillance State.

08/06/2008, " I'd love to see it in there. " (Window Snyder, "Chief Security Something-or-Other" at Mozilla Corp., interviewed by ZDNet about "adding NoScript functionality into the core browser").

03/18/2008, " Consider switching to the Firefox Web browser with the NoScript plug-in. NoScript selectively, and non-intrusively, blocks all scripts, plug-ins, and other code on Web pages that could be used to attack your system during visits " (Rich Mogull on TidBITS, Should Mac Users Run Antivirus Software?).

11/06/2007, Douglas Crockford, world-famous JavaScript advocate and developer of JSON (one of the building blocks of Web 2.0), recommends using NoScript.

03/16/2007, SANS Internet Storm Center, the authoritative source of computer security related wisdom, runs a front-page Ongoing interest in Javascript issues diary entry by William Stearns just to say "Please, use NoScript" :)

Actually, NoScript has been recommended several times by SANS, but it's nice to see it mentioned in a dedicated issue, rather than as a work-around for specific exploits in the wild. Many thanks, SANS!

05/31/2006, PC World's The 100 Best Products of the Year list features NoScript at #52!

